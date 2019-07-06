A demonstration was held in Paris on Saturday to protest violence against women.

A number of organisations had called for the protest after unofficial numbers were released this week showing over 70 women were killed by their partner or ex-partner since the start of the year.

Actress Muriel Robin accused French President, Emmanuel Macron, of inaction, saying that violent partners had ruined the lives of women and children for far too long.

“So, I ask Emmanuel Macron: How much is the life of a woman worth? Nothing is being done; it is shameful,” she told the broadcaster Franceinfo.

Women’s rights groups in France have criticised the treatment that victims receive from the French police.

They have demanded a dedicated office for violence against women at every police station.

The numbers of deaths have been estimated by activists using social media.

The last official estimates are from 2017 and put the number at 130 for the year.

German Police authorities estimated that 147 women were killed by their partners or ex-partners in 2017.

dpa/NAN.