Football fans numbering 158 were arrested on Sunday after Paris police were attacked and shops in the French capital were vandalised, the interior minister and police in France said on Monday.

The attacks as well as arrests were made after the 0-1 loss by Paris Saint-Germain to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final match on Sunday.“The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The Paris police department said 158 people had been arrested for suspected theft or vandalism.

It added that much of the trouble occurred around the Champs Elysees avenue where many fans had gathered for the game.

Bayern Munich beat PSG in the final match in Lisbon.

PSG fans had already been involved in clashes in Paris with the police earlier on Sunday.

Some supporters threw projectiles at police vehicles outside PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium and had to be dispersed with tear gas.

The Paris police added that as a result of the trouble, they would be closing down bars in the area around the Parc des Princes stadium.

This was to be from Monday afternoon through to Tuesday morning.

Reuters/NAN.