Paris Olympics: Onwuzurike in 200m semis after utilising repechage opportunity

Chudi Onwuzurike on Tuesday at the Stade de France in Paris qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Olympic Games men’s 200 metres semi-finals.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 21-year-old had first failed to qualify on Monday.
This was after he could only finish fifth from lane 2 of heat 2 in the event’s round 1.
He had a time of 20.55 seconds, finishing out of the top three who directly qualified for the semi-finals, but qualifying for the repechage round.
On Tuesday by noon, he utilised the chance to still enter the semi-finals.
This was from the repechage round which involved nearly all of those who failed to make it to the semi-finals from Monday’s six heats.
Ranked number one and running from lane 6, he ran 20.51 seconds to win heat 1 and advance to Wednesday’s semi-finals, alongside five others.
Speaking after Monday’s race, Onwuzurike had said Tuesday was another opportunity for him to fulfill a dream.
”I know it’s going to be hard, but it is an opportunity I am grabbing with both hands. I know I can do it, and I will do my best,” he had promised.
Earlier on Monday, the repechage round was not favourable for Chidi Okezie who finished last in the round’s heat 2 in the men’s 400m.
He ran a time of 45.92 to finish fifth and fail to utilise the second opportunity he got to reach the semi-finals.