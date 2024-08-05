Nigeria’s Favour Ofili ran another season-best time to finish second in heat 1 to qualify for the final of the women’s 200 metres event at the Paris Olympics.
Ofili finished in 22.05s behind newly crowned 100 metres Olympic champion, Julien Alfred, who ran 21.98s.
USA’s McKenzie Long finished third in 22.30s
Ofili’s 22.05s is an improvement on the 22.24s she ran in the first round on Sunday.
Also Read:
- Paris Olympics: Favour Ofili qualifies for women’s 200m final
- Normalcy returns to Lagos after four days of protest
- Abati carpets Reps Members over call for sack of Kyari + Video
- Umahi issues contractor deadline to complete Enugu-Port-Harcourt bridge
- NDDC rolls out internship scheme for 10,000 Niger Delta youths
She became the first Nigerian athlete to qualify for the final of an event at the ongoing Olympics.