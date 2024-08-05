Paris Olympics: Favour Ofili qualifies for women’s 200m final 

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili ran another season-best time to finish second in heat 1 to qualify for the final of the women’s 200 metres event at the Paris Olympics.

Ofili finished in 22.05s behind newly crowned 100 metres Olympic champion, Julien Alfred, who ran 21.98s.

USA’s McKenzie Long finished third in 22.30s

Ofili’s 22.05s is an improvement on the 22.24s she ran in the first round on Sunday.

Also Read:

She became the first Nigerian athlete to qualify for the final of an event at the ongoing Olympics.

Post Views: 0