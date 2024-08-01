Paris Olympics: D’Tigress fall to France

Nigeria’s senior national women’s team, D’Tigress on Thursday lost 54-75 to France in their second group basketball encounter at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

D’Tigress had worked their socks off to matchup with the more determined France who are highly rated in world basketball.

France took the first half 38-31 and never looked back in the second half of the game to earn three points for their efforts.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that D’Tigress will face another tournament’s favourite, Canada, in their last group match on Sunday.

The Nigerians had won their first match against Australia and would advance to the second round if they overcome the firepower of the Canadians.

In a related development, fans of basketball have praised ’Tigress for their efforts in spite of their loss in the second group game.

A basketball coach, Funsho Ojekunle, told NAN that France had shown great quality over Nigeria.

He also expressed the hope that the team would do well in their match against Canada.

”We played well but lost to a superior team, better luck next time. I can only wish them the very best as they play Canada in their last group game,” Ojekunle said.

Another basketball fan, Kemu Ashiru, told NAN that the match was very technical for the girls, adding that they should not allow the loss to weigh them down.

”They played well but could not match the firepower of France who are highly rated in world basketball.

”They must learn from their mistakes as they play Canada in their last group game, I wish them all the very best,” Ashiru said.

