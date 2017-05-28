Paris Club refund: FG lied, did not release N34b to Rivers – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday said the Federal Government lied when it said it disbursed N34 billion to the State as part of Paris Club refund.

The claim of disbursement was made by the Federal Ministry of Finance in a statement last week.

Rivers State topped the list of beneficiary states.

But Wike challenged the Federal Government to publish the account where it paid N34 billion in respect of the Paris Club refund, adding that the level of lies, deceit and negative propaganda by the Federal Government has reached an embarrassing level.

Wike, who spoke at the first session of the 8th synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Niger Delta, told the gathering: “As I speak to you, no N34 billion has been paid to Rivers State.

“I challenge the Federal Government to show Nigerians the account they paid the N34 billion.”

Wike said so far, the Federal Government released N17 billion to the state as its share of the Paris Club refund, adding that this came in tranches of N14 billion and N3 billion.

He said after the first N14 billion was paid, it took protests based on allegation of having shortchanged the state for the Federal Government to release another N3 billion.

He said the State Government judiciously deployed the N17 billion and monitored the use of the local government funds for the payment of outstanding salaries.

The governor accused the Federal Government of deliberately short-changing Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta States by ignoring the approved payment plan.

He said: “I read on the pages of newspapers that Rivers State received the highest amount of the refund of the Paris Club to the tune of N34 billion.

“I want to say categorically that is not correct.

“The President approved that every state and Local Government should receive 50 per cent.

“They came to say that they cannot pay 50 per cent, but they can pay 25 per cent.

“Now, the 25 per cent of the 50 per cent, they paid Rivers State Government and Local Government Areas N14 billion.

“They short paid Rivers State, they short paid Akwa Ibom and they short paid Delta State, which are Peoples Democratic Party States.

“We are the only three states that were shortchanged.

“They paid all other states completely.

“So we started fighting.

“We raised alarm and they said we still have N3 billion.

“For the remaining of the 25 per cent , they called a meeting.

“They now said, we cannot pay you that 25 per cent fully.

“We will pay you part of the 25 per cent now, pay part in September, pay part in December.

“If they pay part now, part in September and pay part in December, then it will mean that they have paid Rivers State Government N34 billion.

“If they say that we are entitled to N34 billion, Okay.

“Being entitled and paying the money are two different things.”

Wike said the refund will go into the construction of Garrison-Trans Amadi-Elelenwo Road, Woji-Akpajo Bridge and road, Elelenwo-Akpajo Road and other key projects across the state.

He said: “They should come to Rivers State and see what we are doing with our money in comparison with the ‘change’states.”

Advertisements