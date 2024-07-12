Paris 2024: Super Falcons to have full camp today

The arrival of forwards Uchenna Kanu and Chinwendu Ihezuo at the Super Falcons’ camp in Sevilla, Spain on Thursday afternoon brought the number of players in camp to 20, with only defender Oluwatosin Demehin and forward Chinonyerem Macleans still expected as the nine-time African champions intensify preparations for their return to the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

The outstanding two are scheduled to arrive at the team’s Hotel Barceló Montecastillo Golf and Resort on Friday afternoon.

A full camp by Friday means Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants will have five whole days to work with the entire playing body, as well as the alternates, ahead of Wednesday’s training match with reigning Olympic champions Canada.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade was among the first arrivals, alongside goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Tochukwu Oluehi, defenders Chidinma Okeke and Nicole Payne, midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini, and forward Esther Okoronkwo.

Also Read:

Two alternates – goalkeeper Morufa Ademola and forward Gift Monday were also early arrivals.

The Super Falcons will fly into France on July 18 – exactly a week to their tournament opening match against illustrious opponents Brazil at the Stade Bordeaux.

Their two other games in the group phase, against Spain and Japan in that order, will take place at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Post Views: 0