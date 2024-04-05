Paris 2024: Super Falcons in slender win over Banyana Banyana

The Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a slender 1-0 win over the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the first leg of the qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The slender win was secured at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja ahead of the second leg encounter in South Africa.

The lone goal was scored on Friday by Rasheedat Ajibade in the 43rd minute.

This resulted from a penalty kick following the bringing down of Chinwendu Ihezuo in the 18 yard box.

The second leg will be played in Pretoria, South Africa on April 9.