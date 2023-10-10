Paris 2024: Nnadozie, Ohale, Oshoala, 19 others to face Ethiopia

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Asisat Oshoala headline a list of 22 players invited to the Super Falcons’ camp for this month’s Paris 2024 Women Olympic Football Tournament qualification fixture against the Senior Women National Team of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia will host the first leg of the second round fixture in Addis Ababa on October 25 with the second leg in Nigeria.

That will be on October 31.

Ethiopia eliminated Chad in the first round of the series as nine-time African champions Nigeria drew a bye.

The Super Falcons, who finished 8th at the 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand in the summer, also drew a bye to the third round of the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualification series, after Sao Tome and Principe’s senior girls scratched the tie.

The Falcons will be up against their counterparts from Cape Verde in the third round of that series at the end of November.

Also Read:

Paris, France will host next year’s Women Olympic Football Tournament.

The Super Falcons played at the Olympics in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens).

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca FC, Mexico); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Paris Saint Germain, France); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France).

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (AS Saint Etienne, France).

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens).