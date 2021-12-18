Parents to sign undertaking for students in Ogun schools

Parents of students in public secondary schools in Ogun State are to start signing undertakings on behalf of their wards to curb unruly conducts in schools.

Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, disclosed this on Friday.

Arigbabu spoke before members of the Ogun House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commissioner was before the House to defend the ministry’s 2022 budget.

Arigbabu added that the development, as part of measures to curb disturbing trends such as hooliganism and cultism, would ensure peace, both within and outside the school environments.

He assured that government had redoubled its efforts in ensuring that the menace was nipped in the bud.

According to him, stakeholders, including parents, teachers and security agents, have come up with different approaches that would holistically address emerging misconducts among students.

He explained that a School-Based Management Committee was being put in place to serve as interdisciplinary source to track and report any act inimical to peace within the school environments.

The Commissioner said the ministry was equally reviving sporting activities to further engage pupils in extra-curriculum activities, in addition to the resuscitation of moral teaching during morning devotions.

He stated further that the ministry would further empower secondary school principals and strengthen the school-based management committee toward profiling all pupils in the schools to weed off the bad eggs.

Defending the ministry’s proposal for 2022, Arigbabu presented a total of N6.094 billion as the total expenditure for 2022.

He said it consisted of N3.129 billion for capital expenditure and N2.96 billion for recurrent expenditure, just as its revenue target was fixed at N2.28 billion.

He explained that the ministry would also be constructing 60 units of a block of three classrooms and 49 units of a block of two classrooms.

In addition to the classrooms, he said eight units of technical workshops/science laboratories would be constructed with some public schools rehabilitated across the state.