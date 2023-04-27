Parents put padlocks on daughters’ graves to avoid rape in Pakistan

Parents in Pakistan are now putting padlocks on their late daughters’ graves to prevent them from being raped by some randy men.

According to a report, necrophilia cases are on the rise in the country and some social media users, including activists and authors, have raised the matter once again on Thursday.

First Post reports that one such user named Harris Sultan, an ex-Muslim Atheist activist and the author of the book “The Curse of God, why I left Islam” blamed hardline Islamist ideology for such depraved acts.

“Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped. When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave,” Sultan tweeted on Wednesday.

Another Twitter user Sajid Yousaf Shah wrote, “The social environment created by #Pakistan has given rise to a sexually charged and repressed society, where some people have resorted to locking their daughter’s graves to protect them from sexual violence. Such a connection between rape and an individual’s clothing only leads to a path filled with grief and despair.”

Women’s bodies have been unearthed and desecrated on several occasions in the past.

The scariest necrophilia case ever reported in Pakistan was in 2011 when a grave keeper named Muhammad Rizwan from North Nazimabad, Karachi was arrested after he confessed to raping 48 female corpses. Rizwan was caught running away after desecrating a corpse. He had caught the attention of nearby grave diggers and some other people.

Most recently in May 2022, some unknown men dug out the corpse of a teenage girl and raped it in the Chak Kamala village in Gujrat, Pakistan. This occurred on the same night the family had buried the deceased.

According to reports, the shocking incident came to light when the deceased girl’s relatives visited the graveyard the next morning as per their religious traditions. The kin found the body dug up and lying uncovered. The body showed signs of rape.

In 2021, some unknown men had carried out a similar barbaric act in Maulvi Ashraf Chandio’s village near the coastal town of Ghulamullah.

In 2020, a man was arrested on February 28 after being caught red-handed raping a corpse of a woman in a graveyard in Punjab, Pakistan. The incident occurred in Okara City in the Punjab province. The accused was identified by his first name, Ashraf.

In 2019, a woman’s dead body was allegedly dug up and raped by unidentified men in Karachi’s Landhi Town. The woman was buried in Ismail Goth Graveyard.

The woman’s body was dug up one day after it was buried. The caretaker of the graveyard told the deceased’s family that a dog had removed the slab which was covering the grave.

In 2013, a 15-year-old girl’s body was found lying outside her grave in Gujranwala and was reportedly assaulted sexually.

Following this incident, the then chief minister of Punjab in Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif had ordered a swift inquiry into the incident. The matter reportedly is still sub-judice.