Parents of FGC female students beg Nigerians for N100m ransom

Parents of the 11 remaining abducted female students of the Federal Government College, Yauri, in Kebbi State, have appealed to Nigerians to come to their aid financially in order to rescue their children from their abductors.

In a letter addressed to all Nigerians, which PRNigeria obtained, a group known as “Committee of Parents of 11 Abducted Students of F.G.C Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, Nigeria,” passionately solicited financial assistance towards raising the sum of N100 million as ransom to be paid terrorists, in exchange for their wards.

Recall that the 11 students were kidnapped when bandits invaded their school on 17th June 2021. PRNigeria, last November, had reported that some of the girls are now teenage mothers with babies, while about four others were pregnant (then).

In their letter, the Chairman and Secretary of the ‘Committee, Salim Ka’oje and Daniel Alkali, said their female children (aged between 12-16 years) had been in the custody of their abductors for about 20 months now.

“…And the abductors are demanding the sum of N100 million before they release the girls,” they added.

According to Ka’oje and Alkali, all efforts at negotiations and attempts to get government intervention and assistance have yielded no success.

“This is what informed the resolution of the parents to seek for assistance in addition to disposing of all their disposable assets to achieve this goal.

“Assistance and donations can be sent to the following accounts: Salim Sani Ka’oje Jaiz Bank with Account Number: 0007886580 and and Keziah Kano Union Bank Account No 0032362797.

“We thank you very much in anticipation of your help and for your concern in our predicament,” they wrote in their letter, appealing for financial assistance.”