Parents of 88 stranded students in Cyprus appeal for debt clearance

Parents of the 88 stranded students studying in Cyprus have appealed for urgent intervention by the Zamfara State Government to clear their debts in the country’s institutions.

The Chairman of the Cyprus Students’ Parents Association, Zamfara State Chapter, Ibrahim Tudu, said this in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday.

Tudu noted that the students had been in a critical situation without proffered solutions from the state government.

“We are still appealing to Governor Dauda Lawal to settle the debt owed for our children stranded in Cyprus for them to continue their studies at various levels and disciplines,” he said.

He noted that the students’ residence permits, tuition fees, and accommodation had long expired.

He added: “All the tuition fees for our children, accommodation, residence permits and feeding have not been paid by the state government.

“We are still appealing to His Excellency to please respond positively and pay the debt.

“We are here to inform the general public on the true situation of our children currently stranded in Cyprus facing hardship.

“It becomes necessary for us, as parents and guardians of the students and responsible Zamfara State citizens, to comment on misinformation spread about the condition of our children.

“We are appealing again to His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Dauda Lawal, to settle the accumulated debt of the 88 students amounting to more than N1 billion.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lawal, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, recently said the state government had paid N290 million for the students.

Jafaru-Kaura also said that the students refused to come back after the state government issued flight tickets for them to return to Nigeria.

