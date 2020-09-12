Parents in the seven Nigerian Navy Secondary Schools across the country have kicked against the decision of the Directorate of Naval Education directing schools to resume for third term beginning from this weekend.

The parents made their grievances known in the various Parents/Teachers Association WhatsApp platforms.

The parents in unison condemned this directive, saying many state governments have directed that all students should be promoted to the next class using performances of both first and second terms that were concluded before schools closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the whole world since February 2020.

In a circular sent to the parents on September 9 and signed by the Commandants of the various schools, the DNE asked that all students presently in JS2 and SS2 should resume on September 13, while those in JS1 and SS1 are to resume on October 18, with full payments.

The parents wondered if the schools will operate in isolation from their various states of location and demanded for how long the students will stay in school before writing promotion examinations that the authorities are demanding for full payments of school fees.

“We would like to know the calendar and duration of third term as well as when the promotion examination will be coming up before asking us to make full payment of school fees,” one angry parent demanded.

Another angry parent said: “I think the idea is that the schools want to collect third term school fees for one month and then ask for first term school fees subsequently, which is totally wrong and unacceptable.

“Not even in the face of the current economic hardships and when many parents have lost their jobs because of the pandemic and now you want the same parents to pay almost N200,000 in a spate of three months.

“This is extortion.”

The parents cited the cases of Ogun and Oyo States that have directed automatic promotions to the next classes and wondered if federal and state schools are running different academic calendars.

Another parent wondered why there cannot be enough time for notice of resumption.

The parent said: “You cant be asking us to prepare these lads in four days.

“It’s not right.

“We need time to prepare.

“At least a week notice wont be a bad idea.

“Even state governments gave about three weeks notice.

“Why does NNSS treat us as if we are not stakeholders?”

A Zoom meeting between the Chairmen of all the Nigerian Navy Secondary School PTA and Directorate of Naval Education did not yield any positive result as the Directorate directed the Chairmen to discuss with the Commandant of their various schools who in turn maintained that they were acting on directives, but added that the resumption of JSS2 and SS 2 on September 13, 2020 might not be unconnected to the need for these two arms to prepare for and write JOPREX, a mandatory promotional examination for all Navy Schools.

While seeking the attention of higher authorities to intervene, the parents decried a situation where all other secondary schools across the country will be starting the first term of a new academic session and only NNSS will be going for third term of an old session for just one month.