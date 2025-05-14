Parents get creative with themed kids’ parties on a budget

Children’s birthday celebrations in Nigeria have transformed considerably. What once involved the simple joys of cake, candles, balloons, and perhaps a bouncy castle, has blossomed into elaborate themed events marked by meticulous attention to detail. This evolution is often driven by parents eager to create lasting memories, particularly for significant milestones such as the 1st, 5th, 10th, and 15th birthdays, which frequently feature large gatherings.

Whether it’s a bash inspired by beloved cartoons like Peppa Pig, to a roaring dinosaur adventure, the possibilities for putting on an unforgettable party are endless.



One theme that lends itself to a cosy indoor gathering is a Harry Potter-styled party. Imagine a home transformed into Hogwarts, with games and activities woven into the wizarding world. Guests bundled in warm robes and scarves, could enjoy “Golden Snitch” chicken nuggets or mini pizzas representing the different Hogwarts houses with clever toppings: red peppers for Gryffindor, yellow cheese for Hufflepuff, green peppers for Slytherin, and black olives for Ravenclaw.

Creating this magic doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Emma Watts, a 34-year-old mom, orchestrated an enchanting Harry Potter-themed party for her daughter and her best friend by creatively sourcing affordable party supplies online.

Inspired by Pinterest, Emma turned to online platform Temu to find budget-friendly decorations that didn’t compromise on style. “The quality was impressive, especially considering the low prices I found. I did look around, but online offered the best value. From Hogwarts house-themed banners to DIY ‘Have You Seen This Wizard’ posters, everything looked fantastic,” she shared.

No need to break the bank

Anushae Tariq, a single mother of two-year-old Aliyan, had a similar experience when planning a Cars-themed party for her son. Determined to make his day special without overspending, she turned to the internet for solutions. “I wanted a memorable party for him but also had to stick to a budget,” she explained.

Like Emma, Anushae discovered a treasure trove of affordable party essentials online, from car-shaped balloons to racecar tablecloths. “The quality was amazing for the price. I couldn’t believe how muc

h I could get without overspending,” she added.

Her favourite find was a car-shaped cake topper, which gave Aliyan’s cake a professional touch, along with mini toy cars as party favours.

Both Emma and Anushae found that online platforms such as Temu offered a wide range of themed items that kept the children entertained and added a special touch to their events. “If it wasn’t for the options I found online, I probably wouldn’t have done the party as other decor shops were too expensive,” Emma admitted.

Anushae echoed this sentiment: “It felt like a professional event, but it was so affordable.”

Shop around

Emma advises other parents to shop around online, look for deals and get creative with DIY elements. “Have a look on Pinterest for ideas, save them on your phone, and then search online – you can often find at least half of those things at a much lower cost,” she recommends.

These experiences highlight how resourceful parents can leverage online resources to create magical and memorable birthday celebrations for their children without breaking the bank. With a little creativity and savvy online shopping, anyone can throw a fantastic themed party. “I’m already looking forward to next year’s party!” Anushae exclaimed.

With more parents discovering the benefits of affordable online platforms like Temu, budget-friendly parties are becoming more accessible than ever.

