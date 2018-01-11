The Nigerian Online Newspaper


News

Parents appeal to El-Rufai, NUT to dialogue over ongoing strike

By The Eagle Online
Parents in Kafanchan have called for dialogue between the Kaduna State Government and Nigeria Union of Teachers to end ongoing strike by public school teachers in the state.
A section of parents said in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kafanchan on Thursday that only amicable solution of the issues end the current impasse.
NAN recalls that the NUT on Monday ordered its members to embark on an indefinite strike over job security and welfare issues.
Ishaya Yayock, a retired civil servant and resident of Garaje, Kafanchan, said compromise was necessary on all parts to ensure resumption of normal academic activities in government schools.
Related Stories

Police deploy 8,000 personnel over NLC protest in Kaduna

NLC set to protest workers sack by Kaduna

Gov. El-Rufa’i appoints heads of agencies

According to Yayock, speedy resolution of the crisis would prevent adverse disruption of the academic calendar.
Another resident, Malam Lawal Ibrahim, expressed concern that the strike would impact negatively on pupils preparing for Common Entrance Examination.
Ibrahim said: “The NUT and government should spare a thought for the future of the young ones who will be roaming the streets because of the ongoing strike.”
According to him, any industrial action by workers in the education sector ultimately leaves negative consequences on the learners who are mostly from poor homes.

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online