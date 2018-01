Paramount ruler who is Bishop Kukah’s brother regains freedom from kidnappers

His Royal Highness, Yohanna Kukah, the younger brother to Bishop Hassan Kukah and paramount ruler of Ikulu Kingdom, has been freed by his abductors.

He was kidnapped on January 2 in his residence in Anchuna village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna and released on Thursday after spending nine days with the kidnappers.

A close member of the family who sought anonymity said the Chief returned home on Thursday evening unharmed.

The source said the traditional council was yet to issue any formal statement on the issue, adding: “Most importantly, our Chief has returned hale and hearty and we thank God for that.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed the release.

The Kaduna State Police Command had alerted that the paramount ruler had been kidnapped.

Aliyu said in Kaduna on Wednesday that the king was kidnapped on Tuesday night at his residence.

Aliyu said the kidnappers have yet to call for ransom.

“We have deployed our patrol team and our special unit to rescue the paramount ruler unhurt,” he said.

Aliyu said the paramount ruler is a brother to Archbishop Hassan Kuka.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Zamfara State have arrested a suspected kidnapper and cattle rustler, Musa Abdullahi, a.k.a Gaugai.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, in Gusau on Wednesday said the arrest was part of the sustained efforts to rid the state of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

Shehu said: “The suspect was arrested on January 1 by the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the command on Operation Sharar Daji in Kunkeli and Chabi villages in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

“One Ak47 Riffle with five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.”

The suspect is believed to be one of the members of a kidnap gang terrorising the state who had been declared wanted by the police.

Shehu further said the suspect was assisting the command to fish out other members of the gang.

“The suspect would be charged in court as soon as the command completes its investigation,” the police spokesman added.

He urged members of the public to always report suspicious persons or movement around them to the nearest security outpost.