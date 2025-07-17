Paramilitary recruitment: Board suspends online application

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB) has suspended the online recruitment for job applicants into any of the paramilitary agencies to July 21.

The Secretary to the Board, retired Major General Abdulmalik Jubril, said the temporary suspension was to optimise the efficiency of the recruitment portal.

He gave the link to the portal as: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

Jubril said: “This development will ensure that the portal accommodated the high level of applications while guaranteeing a smooth, transparent and fair recruitment process.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm and interest of young Nigerians to serve their country through these vital agencies.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the online recruitment exercise was initially slated to commence July 2 before it was moved to July 14.

The paramilitary agencies with vacancies are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Federal Fire Service.

