Paramilitary Board warns job seekers against fraudsters

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has warned job seekers to be wary of fraudsters circulating inappropriate recruitment information.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary of the Board, retired Major General Abdulmalik Jubril, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Jubril, the attention of the board had been drawn to a letter in circulation on several social media platforms with respect to recruitment processes into the services under the board.

He added: “It is important to inform the general public that there is a Presidential approval for recruitment of personnel in the four paramilitary services under our purview.

“There are, however, series of processes which lead to the actual recruitment exercise.”

The Secretary opined that these job racketeers may want to take advantage of unsuspecting job seekers to rob them of their hard-earned resources.

Jubril emphasised that for all recruitment processes and appropriate notifications would be carried out through advertisement in the national dailies.

“It would also be carried out in a fair and transparent process devoid of payment of any fee,” he assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CDCFIB is saddled with the responsibility to conduct recruitment and promotion of personnel in the various paramilitary agencies.

The agencies are Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service, and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

