Paralympics: MultiChoice networks ready to broadcast live events – Coordinator

With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics now just few days away, MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of SuperSport, has unveiled exciting plans for the multi-sport event.

Damilola Olujide, Media Coordinator for MultiChoice Nigeria, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

According to Olujide, with 22 sports to be accommodated, SuperSport will host over 380 hours of the games on two dedicated channels: SuperSport Variety 2 and 3.

The coordinator added that the channels would feature live daily coverage from morning through to late evening events, beginning August 24.

The statement said: “There will be a daily highlights package to be broadcast every evening, with news and updates also featuring on SuperSport Blitz.

“In addition, the SuperSport Grandstand channel will curate the best content at any single time, while directing viewers to events that may be broadcasting elsewhere simultaneously.

“Paralympics coverage will also be extensively available on the DStv app across the continent and where Showmax Pro is available.

“Archive content, magazine shows, highlights and supplementary programming will also be available on Showmax, ensuring wall-to-wall coverage of the games.

“Unlike the Olympics, in which every event is produced for international television networks, not every event at the Paralympics is produced and available for broadcast.”

Olujide, however, added that SuperSport and Showmax would employ the best approach to bring as much of the action as possible to viewers back home with a slant towards events with an African flavour.

The statement said: “Traditionally, major Paralympic sports like athletics, swimming, basketball, tennis and weightlifting receive the bulk of coverage.

“SuperSport and Showmax will attempt to be even more inclusive in terms of doing exclusive interviews.”