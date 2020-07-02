Paraguayan side Club Olimpia have terminated Emmanuel Adebayor’s contract due to travel complications amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adebayor joined Olimpia back in February as a free agent after terminating his contract with Kayserispor in December of last year.

The 36-year-old made just four appearances for Olimpia since his move to Paraguay before football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Olimpia in a statement announced that they have terminated Adebayor’s contract due to the health and financial risks caused by the coronavirus.

“The Board of Directors of Club Olimpia wishes to inform its members, fans and the general public that a decision has been made by mutual agreement to terminate the contractual relationship with the player Emanuel Adebayor,” the club said in an official statement.

“The pandemic situation due to COVID-19 virus puts the player at health risk to start his return to our country, with multiple flights, scales and quarantine measures.

“The economic situation the country is going through has not escaped Olimpia either, thus forcing us to make the best decision to protect the heritage of our institution and a guarantee to face the rest of the year.”