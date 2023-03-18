Paradigm Communications postpones National Daily Awards event

The management of Paradigm Communications Limited, publisher of National Daily Newspaper has postponed its Awards ceremony.

This is contained in a press statement signed Saturday by the title’s CEO/Editor-in-Chief, Sylvester Ebhodaghe

The statement said “the National Daily Awards earlier scheduled to hold on March 23, 2023, in Lagos has been postponed”.

“The decision to postpone the event was as a result of developments beyond our immediate control. A new date for the Awards will be announced very soon” Ebhodaghe disclosed.

Meanwhile, all the nominees and awardees the statement confirmed remain as planned.

The statement recalled that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, emerged the Man of the Year for the National Daily Awards. IGP Usman Baba is to be honoured at the 2022 National Daily Awards on a new date that would be announced soon, alongside other eminent career and professional individuals, who include Nduka Obaigbena of ARISE Television/THSIDAY Newspaper, Ernest Ndukwe, Leo Stan Eke, Dambatta, and many others, that have distinguished themselves in their trade in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

The organization said it regretted the inconvenience the postponement might have caused the invited guests, recipients and the general public.