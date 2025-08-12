PAP: Ijaw group faults Warri Youth Council, tackles Olu of Warri

The Ijaw Youths Network has faulted the claims of an Itsekiri group, Warri Youth Council, over alleged unfair treatment of Itsekiri ex-agitators by the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Otuaro.

The National President and Secretary of the IYN, Frank Ebikabo and Federal Ebiaridor, stated this position in a statement they issued on Tuesday.

The statement recalled that the Itsekiri distanced themselves from the proclamation of presidential amnesty by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for ex-agitators in the Niger Delta.

The IYN also wondered why the Itsekiri monarch and Olu of Warri, who himself is aware of the commendable actions of the Amnesty boss in absorbing more Itsekiri into the scholarship scheme, has not given direction to his people behind the amorphous body.

The IYN said it is inclined to believe that the traditional institution might be behind this ugly narrative being spearheaded by the Itsekiri against the PAP Administrator, using the fictitious Warri Youth Council as a megaphone.

It noted that the so-called Warri Youth Council is a faceless body with no digital presence whatsoever.

Ebikabo and Ebiaridor advised the Olu of Warri against embarking on a journey of futility to re-write history.

The IYN stressed that the Itsekiri did not have ex-agitators in the first instance during the Niger Delta struggle, which was spearheaded by the Ijaws.

The group recalled that Itsekiri insisted that they were peace-loving, educated, and civilised people who would have nothing to do with the offer of presidential amnesty.

They noted that the Itsekiri were brought into the amnesty programme following interventions by stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

The group said that the facts were clear that no disarmament and demobilisation of the PAP were held in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State or anywhere in Itsekiriland contrary to the claim made by the Warri Youth Council.

They noted that the exercise for the first, second, and third phases of the programme were held in Agbarho and 3 Battalion, Effurun in Delta State and not in Koko.

They stated that the Itsekiris only submitted “a political list” of 500 slots given to them by the former Administrator of the programme, Dr. Kingsley KuKu, and that should not in any way be seen as disarmament.

IYN condemned, in strong terms, the persistent attacks on Otuaro because of the issue of inclusion of delegates into the programme.

They explained that Otuaro is not responsible for the inclusion of delegates, but the management of existing enrollees and should be commended for the efforts he has made to increase the scholarship slots given to the Itsekiri and other groups.

The group dismissed the claim of nepotism and ethnic bias against the PAP Administrator, stating that such claims were mere mischief and should be discountenanced by all men of good conscience.

Ebikabo and Ebiaridor further noted that the threat by the so-called Warri Youth Council to coordinate Itsekiri-wide protest against Otuaro should be condemned by all peace lovers who mean well for the region.

The IYN said that even the detractors of Otuaro acknowledge his openness and transparent manner with which the issue of the scholarship has been managed.

They added that even those attempting to misinform the public could not leave out the fact that Otuaro has given many scholarship slots to Itsekiri people, and urged the WYC to speak for itself and not Itsekiri, who are beneficiaries of Otuaro’s effective management of the PAP.

They IYN urged the PAP boss to continue with the mandate given to him by the President and not allow himself to be distracted.

