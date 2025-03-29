PAP boss, Otuaro, hails Tinubu at 73

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has felicitated President Bola Tinubu as he clocks 73.

Otuaro described the President as national treasure who has made invaluable contributions to the growth of democratic governance in the country.

He said that it is a beautiful thing that the President, a patriot with steering democratic credentials, is at the helm of affairs, providing quality and historic leadership at this critical moments in the nation democratic journey.

He said that the President came with a clear vision of what he wanted for Nigerians and has made unrelenting efforts to make the country a better place since he became President in 2023.

He commended the President for taking the decisive step to remove the fuel subsidy which had become a heavy burden to Nigerians and the country.

The Amnesty boss thanked the President for his genuine, unwavering, sustained fatherly support for the sustenance of peace, security and development in the Niger Delta.

He stressed that the President’s love for the people of the Niger Delta was the reason behind the signing into an act the bill establishing the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, and the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland; the South South Development Commission, the ongoing Coastal Road, and the sustained support for the various agencies in the region.

He also said that the President has replicated same in other regions as the father of the nation.

Dr Otuaro especially thanked the President for his fatherly encouragement and unflinching financial commitments for the operations of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He stressed that the President has demonstrated his love for the Niger Delta in various ways through his actions and deserves the support of the people of the region.

He used the occasion of the President’s birthday to call on the people of the Niger Delta to reciprocate the good work of the President by giving him and his administration their support.

While joining millions of Nigerians and all men of good conscience to celebrate the President, he prayed God to continue to sustain him in good health to continue to deliver on his electoral promises to Nigerians as he has been doing.

