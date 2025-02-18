PAP boss hails Clark in tribute to late elder statesman

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has hailed Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark in his tribute to the late elder statesman and foremost leader of the Ijaw nation, Niger Delta, and South-South region.

Dr. Otuaro described Chief Clark’s demise at 97 as a huge loss to Nigeria, Ijaw nation, Niger Delta, and other minority groups in the country.

He described Clark as a great patriot, nationalist, teacher, lawyer, administrator, and a towering figure in Nigerian politics who made immense contributions to the political development and unity of the country.

He said that his public service records spanning pre-colonial and post-colonial Nigeria were legendary, and a manifestation of his unwavering commitment and dedication to nation building.

Also Read:

The PAP helmsman noted that Clark was a charismatic leader and mentor under whose tutelage prominent socio-political platforms like the Ijaw National Congress, South South Peoples Assembly, Pan-Niger Delta Forum, and Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum became strong leading voices for regional and national cohesion built on the principles of equity, fairness, and justice.

He further stated that as a fearless Ijaw man, Clark was a tireless and consistent freedom fighter for minority rights and a powerful advocate for true federalism, resource control, environmental justice, economic development, and better living conditions for his people in the Niger Delta.

Otuaro said that as a growing young Ijaw man, he learnt and benefitted valuable life-lessons at the feet of the departed elder statesman, which had helped him a great deal in his life.

The PAP boss added that Clark’s sharp, magnetic memory, and his ability to recall incidents that happened many years ago even in his old age stood him out as a reservoir of knowledge and wisdom.

He said he was profoundly saddened by the passing of a warrior-father and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Clark’s family, Ijaw nation and indeed the people of the Niger Delta.

Otuaro prayed to God to grant the soul of Clark eternal rest and comfort his family.

Post Views: 11