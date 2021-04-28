The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra on Tuesday said the appointment of Dr. Isa Pantami as the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy by President Muhamadu Buhari was a part of the ploy to Islamise Nigeria.

MASSOB made the allegation in a statement by its Leader, Uchenna Madu, on Tuesday.

The statement said: “It is only in the southern and middle beltan Christian-dominated regions that Pantami’s National Identification Number (NIN) registration was made extreme compulsory.

“The NIN registration was an electronic digital instrument of monitoring the personal data of the people of southern and middle beltan regions.

“It will also be a major electronic means of disfranchising the electorate from the southern and middle beltan regions and rigging the presidential election results of 2023 to favour the Fulani interest and Islamic religious agenda.

“Pantami will never resign his appointment of helping President Buhari to make Nigeria a permanent homeland for all the Fulani of West Africa.”