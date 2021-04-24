The Presidency has said that the case of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, cannot be treated like that of Kemi Adeosun, who was sacked as Minister of Finance over allegation of certificate forgery.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated this when he appeared on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Friday.

When asked why Adeosun was sacked and Pantami backed by the Presidency, Shehu said: “If Pantami had forged a certificate to come into office, the attitude (of the Presidency) would have been different.

“In the second case, which is that of Pantami, you are probing the thoughts and this what Americans have called ‘McCarthyism’.

“You search the inner recesses of the minds of individuals, bring out things they have said, or they are about to say, or you think they would say, and use that against them.”