PANPIEC Igbo Presidency 2023 strategy committee holds inaugural meeting

The Pan Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction, PANPIEC 2023 Strategy Committee held its inaugural session in Abuja on Monday.

The Committee hinged on the need to bring all Igbo presidential aspirants on the same page in support of one candidate.

PANPIEC Strategic Team recognized the need to also carry along all Igbo aspirants in APC, PDP, LP, APGA, YPP and other parties contesting various offices from the governorship to the federal and state legislature, and ensure that they align with the PANPIEC objective of president of Igbo extraction.

PANPIEC Strategy Team resolved to evaluate all genuine concerns expressed by other national stakeholders concerning president of Igbo extraction and address such.

The Strategy Team resolved to engage our vibrant Igbo compatriots not to engage in violent languages capable of giving ethnic coloration to the noble objectives

All otter resolutions of the Strategy Committee are not for public consumption.

PANPIEC Strategy Team believes that the next few months are critical to the achievement of the noble quest for a president of Igbo extraction, and enjoins all Igbo to eschew all emotionalism and sentimentalism capable of truncating the process.

PANPIEC 2023 Strategy Team has Rev Obinna Akukwe (Chairman); Barrister Emejulu Okpalaukwu (Vice Chairman); Dr Pat Anyanwu (Secretary); Eze Primacy Okadigbo (Organizing Secretary); Barrister Musa Umaru (Director of Operations); Chief Chika Ibeneme (Woman Leader); Comrade Chuks Ibegbu (Technical Adviser).

The Committee has also co-opted other veteran Igbo activists for wider consultations and participations.