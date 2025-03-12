Panic as tanker explosion rocks Otedola bridge

There was palpable tension for motorists along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following an explosion at the Otedola bridge axis of the expressway on Tuesday.

It was gathered through multiple footages shared on X that the explosion occurred around 7pm.

The videos showed thick flames emanating from the explosion.

While the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained, some X users claimed it was caused by a petrol tanker.

An X user, Tonye Oliver wrote, “Ongoing tanker fire at Otedola bridge, this is a major disaster!!”

Another user, Pamilerin Adegoke, urged motorists and commuters to avoid Otedola Bridge.

“Please avoid the Bridge, heavy fire right now,” Adegoke wrote.

Confirming the outbreak in a terse WhatsApp message, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, disclosed that emergency responders are at the scene of the explosion.

“Some sort of explosion. Awaiting Preliminary Report. LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team at the location,” Okunbor said.

