Panic as fire razes fuel station in Ikorodu

There was pandemonium on Friday when a massive fire engulfed A1 Petroleum Filling Station, an independent oil dealer located on Isawo Road, off Agric Bus Stop in Ikorodu, Lagos.

As of 1 p.m., the extent of property destroyed and possible casualties had not been confirmed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, supported by other emergency responders, rushed to the scene to battle the inferno, which reportedly began from a diesel-laden truck within the premises.

