There was pandemonium on Friday when a massive fire engulfed A1 Petroleum Filling Station, an independent oil dealer located on Isawo Road, off Agric Bus Stop in Ikorodu, Lagos.
As of 1 p.m., the extent of property destroyed and possible casualties had not been confirmed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
- LASU reacts to allegations of admission racketeering
- Panic as fire razes fuel station in Ikorodu
- Niger Govt debunks alleged ban on clerics’ preaching
- Adamawa community raise alarm over strange ailment outbreak
- Atiku slams police summon for El-Rufai, alleges crackdown on opposition
Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, supported by other emergency responders, rushed to the scene to battle the inferno, which reportedly began from a diesel-laden truck within the premises.
Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp
[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']