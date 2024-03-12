Panic as fire guts popular Abuja market

Fire has gutted a section of one of the busiest markets in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Wuse Market.

The fire, which erupted on Tuesday evening as trading was at its peak, forced traders and buyers to scamper to safety.

However, after putting themselves together, the traders and buyers raised the alarm, which led to the quick intervention of the Federal Fire Service.

Also Read:

Both buyers and sellers joined the firefighters, who arrived promptly, in combating the fire.

However, as at press time, the source of the fire was yet to be disclosed.