Passengers scampered for safety as a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus conveying 45 persons suddenly caught fire on Monday close to Anthony Bus Stop, Ikorodu Road, Lagos, causing panic among road users.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, NEMA, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos.

Farinloye said the bus was en route TBS Terminal, Lagos Island, when the incident occurred about 11 a.m.

According to him, the bus involved in the incident was drafted to assist in conveying the passengers after the one which took off from Ikorodu terminus broke down.

He said all the passengers were rescued unhurt by officials of the emergency response agencies.

Farinloye said the agencies included NEMA, Police Disaster Management Unit as well as the Fire Service.