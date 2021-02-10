The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday summoned the Commissioner, Cross River State Police Command and Chairman of Operation “SKOLOMBO” to before a panel.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the panel is investigating alleged human rights violations by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other Units of the police.

Retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, Chairman of the panel, also ordered the Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, to appear before it over the alleged death of Emmanuel Ephraim.

Galadima also ordered ASP Marcus Joe to appear unfailingly to explain his alleged role in depositing the corpse of the deceased at the General Hospital mortuary in Calabar, Cross River State.

He also ordered that certified true copies of the Police station’s crime diary, where the movement of the deceased body was documented after he was allegedly killed by Operation Skolombo, be presented to the panel.

The panel had on the last adjourned date ordered the police to produce a certified true copy of the police station diary.

The police instead came with a printed WhatsApp copy of the said document.

NAN reports that a brother of the deceased, Paul Offiong, narrated to the panel that on June 17, 2017 his brother was shot by operatives of Operation Skolombo on his way to church.

Operation Skolombo security outfit comprises of the Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Nigerian Navy.

It was established by the Cross River State Government to maintain peace and order across the state.

NAN reports that during cross examination, the 4th respondent, ACP Kabiru Salisu, informed the panel that the police personnel were not part of Operation Skolombo on the day Ephraim was killed.

However, Salisu believed that the victim was an armed robber, who was shot dead during patrol of Operation Skolombo on the said date.

Meanwhile, the panel has adjourned continuation of hearing of the petition until February 25.