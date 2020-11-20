The National Human Rights Commission panel investigating alleged human rights violations by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad has ordered the Nigeria Police to provide reports on the whereabouts of two brothers, whose matter is before the panel.

The panel gave the order at its hearing in Abuja on Thursday.

The two brothers, held by the police since December last year, are Matthew Ella and Patrick Ella.

The Inspector-General of Police and the intelligence response team were listed as respondents.

Counsel to the complainants, Timothy Ahua, told the panel that Matthew was arrested by some police officers at his home in Ollo Edumega District, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State on December 20, 2019.

Ahua alleged that the two brothers had been held since then without trial.

The counsel said he applied for the enforcement of Matthew’s fundamental human rights, which was pending in court, but the police refused to produce the victim in court.

He said: “On March 12, 2020, some officers of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team from Abuja stormed the victim’s village.

“They shot his brother Patrick in the leg and took him to an unknown destination.

“They also made away with 25 cows belonging to Matthew Ella.”

When asked where the complainants were, Ahua said they were still being detained by the police.

Ahua named Inspectors Waziri Mustapha and Alhassan Emmanuel and one Inspector Glory, all of the IRT, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, as knowing the whereabouts of the two brothers.

However, Counsel to the police, Godwin Ijeomah, told the panel that the police needed time to determine the whereabouts of the two brothers.

The panel Chairman, Justice Suleiman Galadima, told the police to ensure that the two brothers were produced at the next sitting of the panel.

Galadima adjourned until December 2 for the police to report on the whereabouts of the two brothers.