The Senate has conceded the security of the Nation’s waterways to a private firm as a member of the Joint Committees that probed the suspension of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited by the Nigerian Ports Authority, Senator Baba Kaita, described the report as one sided.

The Senate had mandated the Joint Committees on Navy, Marine Transport and Finance to investigate the alleged illegal activities by OMSL at the Secured Anchorage Area of the Lagos Ports.

Speaking against the report, Senator Kaita admitted that there were things that were done wrong by the NPA by going ahead to terminate the contract without due consultations.

He, however, said the agencies involved gave a solid reason for the termination of the contract.

He said when the Nigerian Navy and the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency, Peterside Dakuku, appeared before the Committee, they explained that the country cannot mortgage its security in the hands of some adhoc arrangement.

He submitted that the report is one sided, urging the Senate to revisit it.

The Senate however ignored Senator Kaita’s observation and proceeded with the consideration of the report.

The Senate in its resolution called for proper funding of the Nigerian Navy to enable it procure over 150 vessels needed to undertake their constitutional responsibilities of securing the country’s territorial waters.