The National Human Rights Commission panel sitting in Abuja has expressed displeasure over the refusal of policemen mentioned in alleged extra-judicial killing to appear before it.

The NHRC panel is investigating alleged violations of rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other units of the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that about five matters called at the panel sitting, the police have sent signals to the various stations where the affected officers are but they did not appear.

A member of the panel, Garba Tentegi (SAN), who presided over proceedings in the absence of the Chairman, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, said: “Such officers should be arrested.

“Please take note you are stalling the hearing of petitions.

“If by the next adjourned date they are not here, we will order for their arrest.”

Earlier, a member of the panel, John Aikpopko-Martins, stated that the respondents have repeatedly failed to appear before the panel and this has not helped anyone.

Aikpoko-Martins said: “The police owe it as a duty to ensure that all respondents appear.

“If a signal is sent to an officer and he breaches it, that is insubordination to the command of the Inspector-General of Police.

“It shows that something is wrong with the system.

“I find it difficult to believe that any officer under the IGP will receive a signal from his office and decide not to come.”

Other members equally registered their displeasure.