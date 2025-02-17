Panel accuses Obaseki, PDP leaders, others of N96b fraud

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will prosecute some of the recently impeached Edo State Local Government Chairmen, former Governor Godwin Obaseki, and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party accused of looting the LG treasuries of N96 billion.

Okpebholo spoke when he received the report of a panel set up on December 18, 2024 to probe the impeached 18 LG chairmen.

The probe was from September 4, 2023 to November 2024.

Expressing satisfaction with the committee for the professionalism with which it carried out its duty, Governor Okpebholo said the days of financial recklessness and lack of transparency in public office were long over.

He said: “Nigerians need to start demanding accountability from elected public office holders.

“It is the only way to fight corruption and ensure development.”

Okpebholo, while expressing dismay at the findings of the report that implicated the impeached 18 LG chairmen, vowed to petition the EFCC on the findings of the report for immediate prosecution

He said: “I want to thank you for a job well done.

“I carefully listened to the submission of the report.

“The truth is that the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki took Edo people for granted.

“They took everything belonging to Edo people and channeled it for their personnel gains.

“We thank God for helping us to change the narrative to benefit Edo people.

“We also thank the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because without his support, we will not be witnessing the kind of development we are experiencing in Edo today.

“A lot has happened.

“The Peoples Democratic Party looted the treasury of the Local Governments and stole our collective patrimony, and nobody went after them or took action.

“This time, things are different.

“We will go after them and retrieve what they have stolen from Edo people.

“They will be made to pay for it.

“I will personally take this document to the EFCC and ensure that justice is done for this wrong done to Edo people.”

The Chairman of the panel, Solomon Imohiosen, while submitting its report and recommendations to Governor Okpebholo, noted that findings and forensic investigations uncovered that huge sums amounting to N96 billion was either mismanaged and/or diverted to private accounts.

The panel observed that N95 billion (N95,080,676,687.86) was received from the Joint Allocation Account Committee by the 18 Local Government Area chairmen for the period investigated.

It, however, reported that the funds were not judiciously utilised as no meaningful projects were on the ground to justify the amount received.

The panel reported that N10,433 658,452.00 was fraudulently siphoned to godfathers using the pseudo name: “Security, Environment and Training.”

Imohiosen said the 18 Local Government Area chairmen contributed to the account, using it as a conduit pipe to drain government resources, as money was transferred from there to various individuals and companies.

He noted that the panel faced different challenges during the course of the assignment, which included late submission of financial records by various local government councils, incomplete submission of records, deliberate obstruction of the investigation by council personnel who failed to comply on time, but brought hefty sacks as an after-thought to dazzle panel members.

He said: “The panel’s investigation uncovered significant irregularities in the financial activities of the 18 Local Governments Councils.

“The recommendations outlined in the report aim to address these issues and promote transparency and accountability in the Local Governments finances.”

Imohiosen added that the report indicted former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments in Nigeria in the state, Oghomwen Newman Ugiagbe, who allegedly used his hotel, Demarriots Hotels Limited, Ahonsi Ogiegbaen Osifo, Eric Agbonmwanre, Abraham Burma, and Dickson Imasogie Notiemwenmwan to loot LG funds.

