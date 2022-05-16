Pandemonium, stampede in Owerri over alleged gunmen attack

Many Imo residents were injured Monday during a stampede over reported gunmen attacks in the capital city of Owerri.

Residents hurriedly closed shops as bus drivers and Okada riders abandoned their vehicles, taking to their heels for safety.

It was gathered that some suspected enforcers of sit-at-home order were going about beating residents and chasing them from their businesses.

The situation, it was learnt, created apprehension among residents who had managed to come out to pick few items in the market for their families.

The rumour of the attack led to the immediate closure of Eke Ukwu Owerri, Relief market and shops in the metropolis.

Traders on the streets of Owerri, Ekeukwu and its sub- markets deserted their goods while others immediately closed shops to avoid being attacked.

Several people were wounded running for safety while the goods of others were destroyed.

Some traders, who spoke to the Nation, said they heard that some hoodlums were chasing people away and “we decided to run for our dear lives.”

Meanwhile, Imo State Police Command’s spokesman CSP Michael Abatham debunked the rumour, saying that there was no pandemonium anywhere in the South Eastern State.

“The State is calm, there is no pandemonium and confusion anywhere. People should go about their legitimate businesses,” he said.