The Pan Niger Delta Forum has called for a thorough investigation into the series of attacks on police formations and personnel in the country.

The call was contained in a communique jointly signed by its National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark and its Chairman, Sen. Emmanuel Essien, issued after its General Assembly and made available to journalists on Tuesday, in Warri.

The communiqué condemned the spate of attacks on Police formations and personnel in some states in the South-South and South East and urged those behind the awful actions to stop forthwith, while urging a thorough and unbiased investigation to determine those behind the attacks.

“PANDEF condemns the spate of attacks on Police formations and personnel in some states in the South-South and South-East regions, the communique said, stressing that the Federal Government should to adopt a “special security measure” particularly in the two regions.

“The Federal Government should provide a special security measure in the South-South and South-East regions. It should shun predilections in tackling the security challenges across the country,” the group said.

The communiqué also called on the National Assembly to accelerate the amendment of the Electoral Act, with the inclusion of provisions for electronic voting before the 2023 general elections as these would guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

It decried the abandonment of critical infrastructure projects in the Niger Delta Region.

The communique also called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to promptly constitute the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, in line with the Act establishing it.