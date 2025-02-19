PANDEF calls for FG support to Cross River amid loss of oil wells

The Pan Niger Delta Forum has urged the Federal Government to extend greater support to Cross River State, recognizing it as an integral part of the Niger Delta region.

This appeal comes amid the state’s ongoing struggles following the loss of its oil wells, a development that has significantly impacted its economy.

Speaking on the need for federal intervention, during a courtesy visit to Governor Bassey Otu, recently, PANDEF’s National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, emphasized the importance of Cross River’s inclusion in regional development initiatives.

The group highlighted that, despite its rich endowment in solid minerals, agriculture, and forestry, the state has faced economic setbacks due to its exclusion from oil revenue allocations.

PANDEF also reiterated the need for the Federal Government to sign into law the bill establishing the South-South Development Commission, similar to existing regional development commissions in other parts of the country. They noted that such a move would enable the region to address its developmental challenges more effectively.

One of PANDEF’s pressing concerns is the poor state of infrastructure, particularly the East-West Road, which connects Calabar to other parts of the South-South. The group noted that what used to be a three-and-a-half-hour journey from Port Harcourt to Calabar now takes several hours, if not days, due to the deteriorating condition of the road.

Additionally, PANDEF stressed the need for better maritime security along the coastal areas, urging the government to establish a Coast Guard unit to curb rising sea crimes.

The group proposed that 60% of Coast Guard personnel should be drawn from the region to enhance local participation and effectiveness.

Looking beyond oil, PANDEF called for investment in alternative sectors, including agriculture, gas, and solid minerals. The group revealed plans to establish a South-South Development and Investment Fund, which would be listed on the stock exchange and supported by the diaspora.

This fund, modeled after sovereign wealth funds in other regions, aims to generate financial resources for key economic sectors.

PANDEF pledged its unwavering support to Governor Bassey Otu’s administration. The body assured him that they would work closely with the state government and relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of development projects.

The sociopolitical group underscored the importance of continuous engagement at the national level to advocate for the South-South’s interests. The group reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring Cross River State remains a priority in national discussions and pledged to support the governor in his efforts to transform the state.

In his response, Governor Bassey Otu expressed gratitude for PANDEF’s advocacy, reaffirming Cross River’s commitment to regional collaboration. He acknowledged the group’s role in securing political and economic recognition for the South-South, noting that unity and strategic engagement are crucial for equitable development.

“It is time for us, as a region, to look beyond oil. Many global economies have diversified, and we must do the same. Cross River remains part of this wealthy region, but past injustices have denied us our fair share. However, justice cannot be ignored forever—our brothers will stand with us to demand what is right,” Governor Otu stated.

He also emphasized the need for stronger partnerships between the state, PANDEF, and the Niger Delta Development Commission to push for economic and infrastructural advancements.

As the region faces economic and infrastructural challenges, PANDEF’s call for federal intervention highlights the urgent need for inclusive development policies. Their advocacy underscores the broader struggle for equitable resource distribution and sustainable growth in the Niger Delta.

