The Ndigbo Unity Forum, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural and political group, on Sunday urged the German Government and its law enforcement agencies to fish out those who attacked Senattor Ike Ekweremadu.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria was reportedly attacked by some members of Indigenous People of Biafra in Nuremberg, Germany on Saturday.

The President of NUF, Augustine Chukuwudum, told NAN in Enugu that the furious attack on the distinguished senator was uncivilized and barbaric in nature.

He said: “NUF condemns attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany by members of IPOB.

“What has he done wrong that they wanted to kill him.

“Ekweremadu is one of the highly placed Igbo politician who has been speaking for the betterment of Ndigbo in the National Assembly and at a national level for the past 12 years.

“The senator remains the only Igbo politician who has done well for Ndigbo and that is why we are asking the question, what has he done wrong that IPOB wants to kill him.

“They must be brought to book and be punished according to the law.

“We also call on the Federal Government to provide adequate security for him even while he is in the country.”