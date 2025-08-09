PalmPay partners AXA Mansard Health to make digital insurance accessible, affordable

PalmPay, a leading fintech platform and full-stack digital neobank for emerging markets, has partnered with Nigeria’s biggest Health Insurance Company, AXA Mansard Health, a member of the globally trusted AXA Group, to provide millions of Nigerians with affordable and accessible digital health insurance.

This strategic partnership enables PalmPay users to seamlessly access a range of health insurance packages from AXA Mansard directly within the PalmPay app.

With plans starting as low as N500 per month, users can now choose from flexible insurance options tailored to fit their everyday needs.

The plans are designed to meet a wide range of needs.

For example, the AXA Digital Health plan offers access to telemedicine consultations with doctors, N5,000 worth of medications, and up to N40,000 in surgical coverage.

Users can also opt for the AXA Mansard MicroHealth plan at N1,000 per month, which provides unlimited diagnostic tests and funeral benefits.

Additionally, the AXA Mansard Accident plan, available for N500 monthly, offers comprehensive death cover for both accidental and non-accidental cases.

Speaking on the partnership, Habib Kowontan, Head of Wealth Product at PalmPay, said: “Insurance is a key pillar of financial security, yet millions of Nigerians remain underserved.

“Our partnership with AXA Mansard Health breaks down long-standing barriers by placing reliable and affordable insurance solutions right at our users’ fingertips.”

In her remarks, Jumoke Odunlami, Chief Distribution Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, said that the partnership with PalmPay presents the AXA with another opportunity to improve health and productivity of Nigerians.

Odunlami said: “Through partnerships like this, we are covering over 1.8 million Nigerians and ensuring that healthcare is accessible, available and affordable.

Also Read

“So we are excited about joining forces with a brand like PalmPay to complement the range of financial possibilities they offer their customers with health plans.

“It fits well with our mission and our purpose of acting for human progress by protecting what matters, and we are looking forward to doing even more with PalmPay.”

A statement on Saturday said this partnership reflects PalmPay’s broader mission to create a more inclusive digital financial ecosystem, one that empowers users to not only manage their money efficiently, but also secure their future.

It added: “This partnership reflects PalmPay’s broader mission to create a more inclusive digital financial ecosystem, one that empowers users to not only manage their money efficiently, but also secure their future.”

Post Views: 27