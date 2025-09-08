PalmPay champions trust, simplicity, local partnerships at GITEX Nigeria 2025

PalmPay, Africa’s leading neobank, reaffirmed its commitment to building trusted financial ecosystems at GITEX 2025, the continent’s premier technology and AI summit held at Landmark Centre, Lagos, on September 3 – 4, 2025.

On Day 2 of the expo, Chibuzor Melah, Vice President of Partnerships at PalmPay, joined a high-level panel discussion “From Idea to Infrastructure – The African Tech Executive & Founders’ Playbook.” The session brought together industry leaders to explore how bold ideas are being transformed into scalable systems across Africa’s fast-growing digital economy.

Speaking on the panel, Melah outlined the key challenges facing financial inclusion on the continent, including heavy reliance on cash and low levels of financial literacy. He stressed that addressing these requires more than just innovation, it requires tailoring technology to local realities, building local talent, and always putting customers first.

“As a financial company, our greatest responsibility is to earn trust. Security and compliance must come first, because customers deserve to feel protected. But beyond that, we must make financial tools simple, accessible, and truly accessible for every Nigerian, no matter their background.” Melah noted.

He emphasized that simplicity is central to adoption, particularly in regions where financial literacy remains low. For PalmPay, this means designing an intuitive platform that allows its 40 million customers to navigate with ease.

Melah explained that PalmPay’s path from idea to infrastructure is built on three pillars: launching with a hero product that delivers immediate value and trust before expanding services, forming strong local partnerships to ensure solutions meet real community needs, and maintaining agility through decentralized decision making to adapt quickly to Africa’s diverse markets.

He concluded by urging African innovators to stay agile, adapt branding and solutions to unique market conditions, and never lose sight of the customer experience.

PalmPay’s presence at GITEX 2025 reflects its role in building trust and financial inclusion, using technology and local insight to empower millions of Africans.

