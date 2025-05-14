PalmPay awards N3m to winner of Wealth Wish Campaign

PalmPay, Africa’s leading mobile financial platform, has announced Amarachi Ujunwa Nwakire as the grand prize winner of its Wealth Wish campaign, rewarding her with N3 million cash reward.

The Wealth Wish Campaign, which ran from April 2 to 30, attracted millions of PalmPay users who took part in a series of themed savings challenges.

By using savings tools such as CashBox, Target Savings, and Spend and Save, participants set and met savings targets to increase their chances of winning.

In addition to the grand prize draw on April 30, several participants were rewarded with cash prizes of N50,000 throughout the campaign.

Designed to promote a stronger savings culture, the campaign offered an engaging and rewarding way for users to save while enjoying the thrill of competition.

Ujunwa, who used the PalmPay CashBox feature to reach her savings target, expressed her excitement about the win, saying: “When I saw the Wealth Wish Campaign on my PalmPay dashboard, I decided to give it a try and transferred money to meet the savings requirement.

“On the day of the draw, I got a notification, and to my surprise, I had won N3 million.

“I was in total shock.

“I’ve been using PalmPay’s Fixed Savings feature since a friend introduced it to me last year, and I’m so glad I did.

“Thank you, PalmPay.”

Speaking on the campaign’s impact, Habib David Kowontan, Head of Wealth Product at PalmPay, said: “The Wealth Wish Campaign was designed to show that saving can be both rewarding and enjoyable.

“We combined the excitement of winning with the discipline of structured savings, and the response from users was overwhelming.

“At PalmPay, we believe wealth is built on consistency and discipline.

“Our suite of wealth products provides users with secure, flexible, and rewarding ways to grow their finances.

“The success of this campaign demonstrates that with the right tools and incentives, Nigerians are eager to embrace a savings culture.”

PalmPay remains committed to delivering value to its users, offering innovative products that empower Nigerians to take control of their finances.

