Palm Sunday: Adeboye urges faithful to embrace peace

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, has urged Christian faithful to embrace peace in spite of the troubles of life.

Adeboye gave the advice while speaking to the Christian faithful on Sunday to mark another Palm Sunday.

The RCCG leader, who spoke through a live broadcast by the DOVE Television at the April 2020 thanksgiving service of the church, said the country needed peace to overcome challenges.

Adeboye, who spoke on the topic: “Peace,” took his text from Philippians 4:4-7, remarked that God is a God of peace, the Prince of Peace Himself and gave His children peace.

He emphasised that one could have everything, including money, but would have nothing without the Prince of Peace.

Adeboye noted that the peace of God could vary from great peace to multiplied peace, all round peace, peace like a river, among others.

He said: “Peace comes in when you give your life to Jesus; great peace is for those who love the lord and train their children in God’s way, they will never be bordered about anything.

“There is also a multiplied peace (Daniel 4:1), which I pray to be your portion today.

“There is all round peace, which Solomon enjoyed in all ramifications, because of God’s covenant with him and his father, David.

“There is peace like a river (ISH.48:18), which a believer can swim in and relax, that is the kind of peace that Paul and Silas had when they were thrown in prison.

“This kind of peace can sing in the day of trouble.

“One can have this kind of peace when God has spoken to him/her.

“I pray that God will give you a hearing ear from now.

“Once you can hear from God, you will have all round peace and will never be bordered for anything.”

According to Adeboye, there is a peace greater than all, which is the peace that passes all understanding, based on past experiences, such that Peter experienced in the bible.

Adeboye, who maintained that there is no peace for the wicked as far as the bible is concerned, urged all to come to Jesus to begin to enjoy peace in all spheres of life.

He said: “If you are already in Christ, relax, never be troubled with what is happening in the world today because all is going to be well.

“Just praise God because you belong to Him, even at a time like this.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, in which Christ’s entry into Jerusalem is celebrated in churches by processions with branches of palms carried.

NAN reports that there was no procession of such this year by churches in Oyo State, especially in Ibadan metropolis, as a result of the dusk to dawn curfew and restriction of gatherings of more than 10 persons, including churches, declared by the state government.