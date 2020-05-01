The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, on Friday urged residents to return any food item unfit for consumption distributed to them as palliative.

Aliyu made the call when she inspected the palliatives for Kabusa, Garki, Wuse and City Centre wards in the Abuja Municipal Area Council in Abuja.

“If you find any food unfit for consumption, you are at liberty to notify the chairman (of the council area) and such material will be replaced at the expense of the supplier,” she said.

She told the residents, especially the vulnerable people, not to hesitate to report to the authorities whenever they were given palliative items below required standard.

She said the FCTA got supplies from different channels that could be prone to production error.

“These materials were brought together by several suppliers, but as in every production process, you cannot guaranty that each of them will be problem free,” the minister said.

Aliyu, who was represented by Prof. Muhammad Usman, Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Strategy, said each of the four wards would be given 3,000 bags of rice and 3,000 bags of condiments.

Aliyu enjoined councilors, representing each ward, to be transparent by ensuring that the items got to the individuals that were targeted.

The minister reiterated that the Internally Displaced Persons and People Living with Disabilities were the responsibility of the administration, adding that arrangements were on to provide a second phase of the palliative to them.

Responding, the Chairman of AMAC, Alhaji Abdullahi Candido, thanked the FCTA for the successful distribution of palliatives in Orozo, Karshi, Karu and Nyanya wards.

Candido thanked the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, for the palliatives.

According to him, the council has never had it so good and the support from the youth has been encouraging.

He said: “The councilors, who distribute the palliatives, should bear in mind that they have a name to protect.

“We are just councilors today, we can be anything tomorrow, but we can destroy that name with our present position.

“Don’t take what does not belong to you.

“The performance yesterday was about 80 per cent, but I want you to improve on that rating.”