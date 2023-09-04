Palliatives: Kano distributes 457, 000 bags of rice, maize to vulnerable

The Kano State Government Monday commenced the distribution of palliatives and farm inputs to the vulnerable, women and farmers across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Governor Abba Yusuf launched the exercise at the Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) headquarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area on Monday.

The items to be distributed comprise 297, 000 bags of 10kg rice, 160, 000 bags of 10kg maize, fertiliser, 2, 500 pumping machines and other related farm inputs, as well as 2, 600 goats, sheep, rams which would be distributed to women.

Governor Yusuf said the programme was to reduce the prevailing hardships occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

He explained that the gesture was also to improve agricultural production in accordance with the state’s vision of agricultural revolution that would make the state less dependent on federal allocations.

He said that the items were secured through the palliative support by the Federal Government and other donor partners that were doing interventions in the state.

Yusuf maintained that the government had made a befitting plan through the establishment of various committees to ensure adequate distribution of the food items.

He warned that any government official found wanting in the process of the distribution of the food items would be dealt with accordingly.

Governor Yusuf said that people living with disability would be given special consideration during the distribution, to ensure that the items reached the vulnerable groups in the society.

”We are aware of the situation the masses are passing through. As you can see, we didn’t stop on palliatives only, but we also included agricultural inputs so that it will strengthen the fight against poverty, enhance food production and create jobs.

“Because of the role that women play in the development of our society, we decided to also support them with goats, rams and sheep so that they can be Independent through rearing. About 2, 600 of them will benefit from this.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of KANRDA, Dr. Farouk Kurawa, said the agricultural inputs were shared for enhanced irrigation activities in the state, calling on the state government to increase the number of extension agents to enhance service delivery.

One of the beneficiaries, Abubakar Isa, appreciated the state government for the gesture, and urged his fellow recipients to utilise the items judiciously.