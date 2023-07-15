Palliatives is scam, Nigerians need productivity — Eedris Abdulkareem

828 828

Singer Eedris Abdulkareem is of the opinion that plans by the Federal Government to give palliatives to Nigerians following the removal of petrol subsidy is a scam.

In a post on his Instagram page, he said Nigerians do not need handouts, but productivity that will lead to prosperity.

Abdulkareem stated this barely 24 hours after the Federal Government received approval from the National Assembly to disburse N500 billion as palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the hardship they have experienced since the removal of fuel subsidy.

He wrote: “Palliatives is a scam.

“Nigerians don’t need handouts, they need productivity that will lead to prosperity.”