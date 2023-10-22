Palliatives distribution crashes prices of foodstuffs in Kebbi – NLC

The Kebbi State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress has lauded Governor Nasir Idris for the judicious distribution of palliatives in the state.

The judicious distribution, according to the union, has forced down the prices of foodstuffs across the state.

Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Idris quoted the Chairman of the NLC, Kebbi State Council, Alhaji Murtala Usman, as saying this in a letter of appreciation dated October 19, addressed to Governor Idris.

The letter reads in part: “On behalf of the entire leaders and members of NLC, Kebbi Council, I wish to write and register our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Your Excellency, for the successful flag-off and distribution of palliatives to both civil servants and general citizens of Kebbi State.

Also Read:

“No doubt, the palliatives distribution has brought down the prices of foodstuff in the markets, cushioned the effects of subsidy removal and uplifted the economic status of households in Kebbi.

“We thank you once more for the successful distribution mechanism of the palliatives by your administration. We wish you Allah’s protection and guidance.”