Palliatives: CDA rejects Gov. Abiodun’s 5kg bag of rice for estate with 147 houses + Video

The Shokeye Community Development Association in Ogun State has rejected a palliative of 5kg of rice sent to them by the Ogun State Government.

This was made known by the Chairman of the CDA, Black Aiwansosa, in a video that went viral over the weekend.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Federal Government made available palliatives in the wake of the increase in the cost of petrol.

The subsidy included N5 billion and trailer loads of foodstuffs to the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

So far, N2 billion has been released to the 36 States and the FCT alongside part of the foodstuffs.

Aiwansosa said in the video over the weekend that he was at home when the 5kg bag of rice was sent to him for the entire estate.

He said the estate has 147 houses, with some made up of blocks of flats, wondering how they were going to share the rice.

He said: “I am confused now.

“I don’t know how to share it for 147 households.

“If you guys, the government, I am talking to Governor Dapo Abiodun now, if you guys know you cannot do something, don’t do it.

“We are not hungry, we are not beggars….”

Aiwansosa then turned to speaking in Yoruba: “So I will like to return this rice so they can give it to Dapo Abiodun to return it to his boss, (President Bola) Tinubu, who sent him, to give it to their children.

“We are not hungry people and God will not make us hungry people….”